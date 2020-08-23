MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A preliminary date for the launch of Russian satellites from the Gonets series has been set, it will be Russia's earliest upcoming carrier rocket launch and will occur at the end of September, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The launch of three Gonets-M satellites planned for September 24 will allow to replace spacecraft that are nearing the end of their activity, in order to maintain the constellation in the regular composition - 12 satellites (three spacecraft in four planes)," the source said.

In June, a space source told Sputnik that Russia was planning to launch three Gonets-M satellites on the Soyuz-2.1B carrier rocket with the Fregat booster from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in September, with one more launch planned for November-December of this year.

The source told Sputnik that some foreign and different Russian satellites will be launched jointly with the Gonets-M satellites.

In February, Gonets Satellite System CEO Pavel Cherenkov said that the launch of three Gonets-M satellites was planned for August-September, 2020.