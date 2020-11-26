The International Space Station's systems are likely to keep breaking down after 2025, Energia company, which manages the Russian module, said and suggested building a national station instead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The International Space Station's systems are likely to keep breaking down after 2025, Energia company, which manages the Russian module, said and suggested building a national station instead.

"Russia has commitments regarding the ISS through 2025. Several elements are already seriously damaged and about to stop functioning. Many of them are impossible to replace.

After 2025, we expect many ISS elements to start breaking down en masse," the deputy director general of Energia, Vladimir Soloviev, said at a meeting of the Russian academy of Sciences.

Energia estimates potential expenses on supporting the ISS to be 10-15 billion rubles [$130-198 million likely, per year].

"We have to review the timeline of our future participation in the program and focus on implementing the program for [national] orbital stations," Soloviev said.