Russia's Energia Rocket Corporation Building Damaged During Construction

Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia's Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, which produces Soyuz and Progress spacecrafts, told Sputnik on Tuesday that one of its buildings was damaged during construction.

"During construction works on Energia's territory, soil subsided, leading to deformation of the foundation of the enterprise's facility. A special commission was established to clarify the causes of the incident and remove the consequences. The commission considers ... either bringing the articles [spacecrafts] to some other facilities of the enterprise, or strengthening the structure [of the damaged building]," Energia said.

There is no threat of further deformation of the foundation, the corporation added.

When asked about the state of the space aircraft located in the building, the company said they were unaffected by the mishap.

"[They] were not damaged," the company said.

Apart from constructing spaceships, the corporation also produces space station modules ” the Node Module for the International Space Station and the Science and Power Module, which is the base unit of the new Russian Orbital Service Station.

