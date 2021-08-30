UrduPoint.com

Russia's Energia Rocket Corporation Finished Probe Into Nauka Module Incident

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The commission of the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia finished its probe into failures during the flight of Nauka laboratory module to the International Space Station (ISS) and handed over all the materials to the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Energia First Deputy General Designer Vladimir Soloviev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The commission of the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia completed its investigation, the materials were submitted to Roscosmos' commission.

After this commission finishes its work, some information may be made public," Soloviev said.

The Nauka module was launched form the Baikonur spaceport on July 21 on board of a Proton-M carrier rocket and docked with Russia's ISS segment on July 29. A number of system failures were registered during the flight. After the docking, the station briefly lost control of its orientation due to unplanned activation of Nauka's engines.

