UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Energomash Says Preparing Three RD-180 Rocket Engines For Shipment To US

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:13 PM

Russia's Energomash Says Preparing Three RD-180 Rocket Engines for Shipment to US

Russia's Energomash rocket engine manufacturer, which is part of state space corporation Roscosmos, is preparing another three RD-180 rocket engines for shipment to the United States, the company said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia's Energomash rocket engine manufacturer, which is part of state space corporation Roscosmos, is preparing another three RD-180 rocket engines for shipment to the United States, the company said in a statement Friday.

In June, NPO Energomash sent three engines to the United States to be used in Atlas V launch vehicles.

"A commission on the acceptance of the next batch of RD-180 engines made at NPO Energomash successfully finished its work. Representatives of Pratt & Whitney, United Launch Alliance, RD Amross companies signed forms for three engines," the statement said, adding that the engines were being prepared for shipment.

Over 80 US Atlas III and Atlas V spacecraft have already been launched with Russian engines.

To lower Washington's reliance on Russian engines, the US Congress had attempted to strictly limit the future purchases of RD-180 as part of economic sanctions against Moscow and passed in 2014 a law requiring the US to develop a domestically produced next-generation rocket propulsion system by 2019. However, in 2015, the ban was canceled, and the following year, the US Senate decided to continue buying Russian RD-180 rocket engines for space launches.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Washington Company Vehicles Alliance United States June Congress 2015 2019 NPO

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Headquarters Marit ..

7 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's illness just broke me down: Maryam ..

9 minutes ago

PTCL, MoITT& PNCA organizes art exhibition ‘Givi ..

15 minutes ago

Writters , poets express solidarity with Kashmir

2 minutes ago

Eight official departments will be abolished: Dr I ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab government to appeal against court decision ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.