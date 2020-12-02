UrduPoint.com
Russia's Federation Council Ratifies Protocol With Argentina On Space Use

Daniyal Sohail 46 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russia's Federation Council Ratifies Protocol With Argentina on Space Use

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of the country's parliament, on Wednesday ratified a protocol with Argentina on cooperation in the exploration and use of space for peaceful purposes.

The document was prepared to bolster cooperation between Russia and Argentina in the space sector, including joint projects related to the installation of the Global Positioning System ground stations, optical-electronic complex for near-Earth space warning in emergency situations as well as the implementation of space launch services and joint creation of space technology.

The protocol includes practical principles and norms required for the development of Russian-Argentine cooperation in the exploration and use of space and the practical implementation of space systems and technologies for peaceful purposes.

Federation Council First Deputy Chairman Sergey Kislyak said that Argentina had given assurances it would implement all the ratification procedures necessary for the protocol to come into force.

