Russia's First Space Launch Next Year Planned For January, From Plesetsk Space Center

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:30 AM

Russia's First Space Launch Next Year Planned For January, From Plesetsk Space Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia plans to carry out its first space launch in January from the Plesetsk space center, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

"At the end of January, Russia's first 2020 space launch is planned to be carried out from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome," the source said on Tuesday.

Roscosmos did not provide Sputnik with any comments on this information.

So far this year, Russia has carried out 22 space launches, seven of them from Plesetsk.

The last launch from the Plesetsk space center this year is scheduled for December 27, when three Gonets-M communications satellites are expected to be put into orbit.

