SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia 's Federal Security Service (FSB) has no serious conflicts with IT companies regarding the provision of encryption keys, except for the situation with the Telegram messenger, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov told reporters Thursday.

"We have no serious conflicts with anyone except the situation that was with Telegram, you remember," Bortnikov said following a meeting of heads of security services of FSB partner states.

The FSB, "is certainly trying to establish the necessary contacts... Compromises should be sought," he said.