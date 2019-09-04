UrduPoint.com
Russia's Glavcosmos To Launch Cluster Of Foreign Satellites With Soyuz-2 Rocket In 2020

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:21 PM

Russia's Glavcosmos to Launch Cluster of Foreign Satellites With Soyuz-2 Rocket in 2020

Glavcosmos, a Russian launch service provider and subsidiary of the state corporation for space activities, Roscosmos, signed an agreement with Germany's Exolaunch to deploy a cluster of small satellites with a Soyuz-2 rocket in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Glavcosmos, a Russian launch service provider and subsidiary of the state corporation for space activities, Roscosmos, signed an agreement with Germany's Exolaunch to deploy a cluster of small satellites with a Soyuz-2 rocket in 2020.

"We're pleased about the successful cooperation with our European partner Exolaunch, as well as the market's significant interest in the Soyuz-2 launch vehicle. The small satellite market shows dynamic growth, and mega constellations of small satellites are being developed for different purposes," Director General of Glavkosmos Dmitriy Loskutov said, as quoted on the company's website.

It is noted that the cluster will include both the popular CubeSat-type satellites as well as microsatellites.

"Thanks to the technical capabilities of a Soyuz-2 launch vehicle combined with a Fregat upper stage, it is possible to implement unique launches of small satellites into different orbits and inclinations in a single launch. The upcoming small satellite cluster will include both universities' educational and scientific spacecraft as well as commercial spacecraft. The cluster will be made up of spacecraft from North America, Europe and Asia," the statement quoted Exolaunch CEO Dmitriy Bogdanov as saying.

In late August, Roscosmos authorized its subsidiary to act as its international business operator.

