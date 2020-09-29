All 15 foreign satellites, launched earlier this week from Russia's Plesetsk space field, have communicated back from the orbit, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) All 15 foreign satellites, launched earlier this week from Russia's Plesetsk space field, have communicated back from the orbit, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

Glavkosmos launched 15 satellites, contracted by six countries under a deal with German company Exolaunch, on Monday.

"All 15 satellites launched on Monday under the contracts of @glavkosmosJSC from #Plesetsk as a rideshare payload were successfully put into target orbits and contacted by the customers! Congratulations!" Glavkosmos said on Twitter.

As quoted in an attached press release, Glavkosmos Director General Dmitry Loskutov said that the customers have also confirmed that "the Russian side has completely fulfilled its contractual obligations.

"The Russian side has once again confirmed its reliability as a partner for foreign customers," Loskutov added.

The newly-launched batch includes four US maritime identification satellites Lemur, Finland's ICEYE X-6 и ICEYE X-7 remote sensing satellites, two Canadian Kepler-2 satellites, a Lithuanian research satellite LacunaSat-3, four German NetSat satellites and another one German research satellite SALSAT, and a MeznSat research satellite of the United Arab Emirates.