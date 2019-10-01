UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GLONASS-M Backup Satellite To Start Operating By Feb 2020 - Roscosmos Institute

Daniyal Sohail 44 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:33 PM

Russia's GLONASS-M Backup Satellite to Start Operating by Feb 2020 - Roscosmos Institute

The GLONASS-M navigation satellite No. 723, which is now in orbital reserve, will be put to a working point in February 2020 in place of a similar satellite that has worked through two warranty periods, according to the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing, which is operated by the Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center, TsNIIMash a Roscosmos research institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The GLONASS-M navigation satellite No. 723, which is now in orbital reserve, will be put to a working point in February 2020 in place of a similar satellite that has worked through two warranty periods, according to the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing, which is operated by the Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center, TsNIIMash a Roscosmos research institute.

In August, the GLONASS-M satellite No. 717 was removed from service for maintenance until October 1. On Tuesday, a space industry source told Sputnik that it would be replaced by satellite No. 723 from the orbital reserve.

"It is planned to transfer [satellite No.

723] to another orbital position from October 1 to February 10, 2020," the center said on its website.

GLONASS-M navigation satellite No. 717 was launched in December 2006 and worked out almost two 7-year warranty periods. Satellite No. 723 was launched into orbit the same month a year later and was transferred to the orbital reserve in June 2019.

At the moment, the GLONASS constellation consists of a total of 27 satellites, including 22 operational devices in orbit. To ensure the global coverage of the navigation system, 24 operational satellites are needed. Two additional satellites are currently undergoing maintenance.

Related Topics

Russia Same February June August October December 2019 2020 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Ecuador to Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energ ..

39 seconds ago

Germany Slams Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief fo ..

25 minutes ago

Hope for Peace as Russia Set to Host China, US, Pa ..

25 minutes ago

Package Delivery Service UPS Says Approved to Oper ..

28 minutes ago

Finland Wants to Boost Cross-Border Cooperation Wi ..

28 minutes ago

Blaze Hits F-35 Component Production Site in Luxem ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.