The GLONASS-M navigation satellite No. 723, which is now in orbital reserve, will be put to a working point in February 2020 in place of a similar satellite that has worked through two warranty periods, according to the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing, which is operated by the Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center, TsNIIMash a Roscosmos research institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The GLONASS-M navigation satellite No. 723, which is now in orbital reserve, will be put to a working point in February 2020 in place of a similar satellite that has worked through two warranty periods, according to the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing, which is operated by the Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center, TsNIIMash a Roscosmos research institute.

In August, the GLONASS-M satellite No. 717 was removed from service for maintenance until October 1. On Tuesday, a space industry source told Sputnik that it would be replaced by satellite No. 723 from the orbital reserve.

"It is planned to transfer [satellite No.

723] to another orbital position from October 1 to February 10, 2020," the center said on its website.

GLONASS-M navigation satellite No. 717 was launched in December 2006 and worked out almost two 7-year warranty periods. Satellite No. 723 was launched into orbit the same month a year later and was transferred to the orbital reserve in June 2019.

At the moment, the GLONASS constellation consists of a total of 27 satellites, including 22 operational devices in orbit. To ensure the global coverage of the navigation system, 24 operational satellites are needed. Two additional satellites are currently undergoing maintenance.