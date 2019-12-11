The Fregat upper stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, launched on Wednesday from the Plesetsk space center, successfully put the Glonass-M navigation satellite into orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the Glonass-M satellite was launched from Plesetsk at 11:54 a.m.

Moscow time. At 12:04 Moscow time, the Fregat booster with the spacecraft separated from the third stage of the rocket.

"The Soyuz-2.1b medium-lift launch vehicle, launched at 11:54 Moscow time from the Plesetsk space center in the Arkhangelsk region, successfully put the Russian navigation satellite Glonass-M into the calculated orbit in due time," the ministry said.