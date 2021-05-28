MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) One of Russia's oldest Glonass-M satellites that operated in space 1.5 times longer than is prescribed, have been temporarily put out of service for maintenance for the second time in a week, the leading research institute of state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

The satellite No. 732, which was launched back in March 2010 with an estimated lifespan of seven years, was removed from service for maintenance on Monday and reentered service on Thursday morning.

According to the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing of the Russian Central Research Institute for Machine Building, the satellite was again removed on Thursday evening.

Russia's space-based satellite navigation system Glonass currently comprises 27 space satellites ” 22 of them operate as intended, two are undergoing flight tests, two others are in maintenance and one is in reserve. For the global coverage of the Earth with the navigation system, 24 operating satellites are required.