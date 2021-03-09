A satellite that formed part of the Russian navigation system Glonass was retired on Tuesday, having served a decade instead of the planned seven years, the mission control center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A satellite that formed part of the Russian navigation system Glonass was retired on Tuesday, having served a decade instead of the planned seven years, the mission control center said.

The satellite of the Glonass-M type was switched off after its atomic clock, a key piece of timekeeping equipment, broke down, a source in the know told Sputnik.

"No.731 was retired on March 9, 2021. The use of the spacecraft was discontinued," the center said in a statement.

The Glonass navigation system needs 24 satellites to provide global coverage. It currently consists of 24 Glonass-M and three improved Glonass-K satellites, of which two are in trials, one is undergoing a checkup and another one is kept in reserve.