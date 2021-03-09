UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Glonass Satellite Retired After 10 Years In Service

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:47 PM

Russia's Glonass Satellite Retired After 10 Years in Service

A satellite that formed part of the Russian navigation system Glonass was retired on Tuesday, having served a decade instead of the planned seven years, the mission control center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A satellite that formed part of the Russian navigation system Glonass was retired on Tuesday, having served a decade instead of the planned seven years, the mission control center said.

The satellite of the Glonass-M type was switched off after its atomic clock, a key piece of timekeeping equipment, broke down, a source in the know told Sputnik.

"No.731 was retired on March 9, 2021. The use of the spacecraft was discontinued," the center said in a statement.

The Glonass navigation system needs 24 satellites to provide global coverage. It currently consists of 24 Glonass-M and three improved Glonass-K satellites, of which two are in trials, one is undergoing a checkup and another one is kept in reserve.

Related Topics

Russia March Satellites

Recent Stories

WGS Dialogues: Mohammad Al Gergawi urges world gov ..

5 minutes ago

Gibraltar Poised to Vaccinate All Residents Over 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Final US House vote Wednesday on $1.9 tn rescue pl ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. to empower women economically: Fehmida Jamal ..

2 minutes ago

Spain extends ban on UK, Brazil, S.Africa arrivals ..

13 minutes ago

Sacked Police cops stage sit in at M-9 Motorway ca ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.