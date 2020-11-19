MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The presidium of Russia's governmental commission for digital development has enacted the road map for 5G networks development in Russia, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who heads the commission, told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to Chernyshenko, the bulk of measures for introducing new Russia-made equipment and deploying the 5G networks should be implemented from 2021-2024.

It was previously reported that production of Russian 5G equipment would start no later than 2023.