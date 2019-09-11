The Skybot F-850 Russian humanoid robot, nicknamed Fedor, which has recently traveled to the International Space Station (ICC), will be replaced in future missions by another robot, which is currently being designed, that will perform activities in outer space, Evgeny Dudorov, the CEO of Moscow-based Android Technics Scientific Production Association, which developed the machine, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Skybot F-850 Russian humanoid robot, nicknamed Fedor, which has recently traveled to the International Space Station (ICC), will be replaced in future missions by another robot, which is currently being designed, that will perform activities in outer space, Evgeny Dudorov, the CEO of Moscow-based Android Technics Scientific Production Association, which developed the machine, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"No, he [Fedor] will not go. He has no more business there, he has accomplished his mission," Dudorov said.

He added that the next android would be required to perform tasks in outer space � something that Fedor, in his current form, is not capable of.

"At the moment, we are developing systems which must satisfy the requirements of extravehicular activities. We are designing them now," Dudorov added.

The new Russian android, if developed as scheduled, might become the first humanoid robot to perform a spacewalk, akin to Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, who was the first human to enter outer space.

Fedor was launched into space on board a Soyuz MS-14 and docked with the ISS in late August. The robot can replicate the movements of an operator dressed in a special exoskeleton suit. While at the ISS, Fedor performed several tasks under supervision of Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Alexander Skvortsov. He was returned to Earth on September 7.