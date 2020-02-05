UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Hypersonic Advances Must Find Civilian Application - Defense Official

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

Russia's Hypersonic Advances Must Find Civilian Application - Defense Official

Russia's advances in hypersonic missile technologies, which have outpaced those of its closest competitors, must eventually find their way to the civilian sphere, Vitaly Davydov, a deputy head of Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russia's advances in hypersonic missile technologies, which have outpaced those of its closest competitors, must eventually find their way to the civilian sphere, Vitaly Davydov, a deputy head of Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry, told Sputnik.

"The main consumer of these technologies in the future should be hypersonic aviation systems that ensure the efficient transportation of goods and, eventually, passengers," Davydov said.

Late last year, Russia deployed the hypersonic nuclear-capable missile system Avangard, which it said was outfitted with pioneering advances in speed and maneuverability. Davydov maintained that the technologies were unmatched in the world, but that the US and China should nevertheless be considered competitors in the field.

Russia has been on a campaign to revamp its defense systems, as outlined by President Vladimir Putin in his 2018 state of the union address.

Related Topics

World Russia China Vladimir Putin 2018 Industry

Recent Stories

Kashmir Day's aim is to expose real face of India ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Revising WWII History to Perpetuate 'Russia ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand Evacuation Flight From Wuhan With 190 ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

65 martyred, 922 injured in IOK during 6-month sie ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day rally held: Minister

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.