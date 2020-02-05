Russia's advances in hypersonic missile technologies, which have outpaced those of its closest competitors, must eventually find their way to the civilian sphere, Vitaly Davydov, a deputy head of Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russia's advances in hypersonic missile technologies, which have outpaced those of its closest competitors, must eventually find their way to the civilian sphere, Vitaly Davydov, a deputy head of Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry, told Sputnik.

"The main consumer of these technologies in the future should be hypersonic aviation systems that ensure the efficient transportation of goods and, eventually, passengers," Davydov said.

Late last year, Russia deployed the hypersonic nuclear-capable missile system Avangard, which it said was outfitted with pioneering advances in speed and maneuverability. Davydov maintained that the technologies were unmatched in the world, but that the US and China should nevertheless be considered competitors in the field.

Russia has been on a campaign to revamp its defense systems, as outlined by President Vladimir Putin in his 2018 state of the union address.