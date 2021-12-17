UrduPoint.com

Russian Internet watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday that it had demanded that YouTube immediately restore access to the RT auf Sendung channel and reminded the video hosting site of a possible restriction of access and administrative liability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russian internet watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday that it had demanded that YouTube immediately restore access to the RT auf Sendung channel and reminded the video hosting site of a possible restriction of access and administrative liability.

On Thursday, the RT Telegram channel reported that YouTube had blocked its new channel RT DE - RT auf Sendung on the same day when tv broadcasting was launched.

"On December 16, Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the management of Google LLC (the owner of the YouTube video hosting service) demanding that restrictions be lifted from the German-language information and analytical channel RT auf Sendung, owned by the Russian media RT, as soon as possible," Roskomnadzor said.

In particular, the letter by Russian regulator characterizes actions of video hosting as unprecedented and violating the key principles of free dissemination of information and unhindered access to it.

Roskomnadzor considers this to be an act of censorship, which is prohibited under the Russian Constitution.

"In the event the owner of the resource fails to comply with the Roskomnadzor warning, the law provides for measures of partial or complete restriction of access, as well as administrative liability," Roskomnadzor added.

The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union, with German media and politicians accusing the broadcaster of manipulations with facts targeting Germans of Russian origin. In August 2021, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving a recommendation from the German authorities. In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery for alleged "violations of community rules."

