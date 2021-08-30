MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Russian crew at the International Space Station (ISS) could be increased to three people again after the docking of the Nauka module, Vladimir Soloviev, the first deputy general designer of the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia and the flight director of Russia's ISS segment, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia's ISS crew was cut from three to two people in 2017.

"The introduction of the Nauka module makes it possible to increase the crew to three people, but the decision is yet to be made.

The crew could be increased right now, but we are not engaged in crew formation," Soloviev said.

The Nauka module arrived at the ISS late last month. The module includes a sleep station, a toilet and workplaces for conducting experiments. It is also equipped with a European remote manipulator ERA, and will later receive a lock chamber for placing scientific equipment outside the station and a radiative heat exchange for removing excess heat.