Russia's ISS Segment Exhausted Life Span By 80% - Flight Control Officer

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russia's ISS Segment Exhausted Life Span by 80% - Flight Control Officer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Systems of Russia's segment of the International Space Station (ISS) have exhausted their life span by 80 percent, Vladimir Solovyov, the fight control officer of the Russian segment, said on Wednesday.

"As for the current state of the Russian segment ... I can say with full responsibility as the flight operations officer that up to 80 percent of the equipment of our service and on-board systems have fully exhausted their life span," Solovyov said at a meeting at the Russian academy of Sciences.

