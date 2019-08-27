Russia's Khrunichev Space Center will, by order of US aerospace corporation Boeing, continue to operate the Zarya, a module from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) built at the expense of the United States, the two companies agreed on Tuesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russia 's Khrunichev Space Center will, by order of US aerospace corporation Boeing, continue to operate the Zarya, a module from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) built at the expense of the United States , the two companies agreed on Tuesday.

The parties signed a deal to extend the contract dealing with operational support for the Zarya functional cargo module at the MAKS-2019 air show. The Khrunichev Center will supply equipment that is being replaced in orbit to ensure the module's operation, as well as modernize the module to expand its technical capabilities in the period from 2021 to 2024.

"The continued operation of the ISS is an essential component for maintaining international cooperation in the field of space exploration.

The new agreement is a confirmation of an effective partnership that will continue to promote the development of space activities in the interests of the world community," Khrunichev CEO Alexey Varochko said.

The Zarya was manufactured at the Khrunichev Center under a contract with Boeing and then successfully launched from the Baikonur spaceport on a Proton launch vehicle in 1998, becoming the first module of the space station.

A contract extending the module's operation after 15 years in orbit was signed in 2013.

The MAKS-2019 show began in Zhukovsky, a city located just southeast of Moscow, on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.