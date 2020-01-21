Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that NATO starts a "dangerous game" by expanding its operational domain to outer space and cyberspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that NATO starts a "dangerous game" by expanding its operational domain to outer space and cyberspace.

"NATO is playing a very dangerous game by extending its operational activities to two new spheres � outer space and cyberspace," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council.

The acting foreign minister stated that this move by the alliance could be seen as an attempt to impose its own concept of the world order to replace the international legal architecture formed after World War II with the United Nations at its center.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in November that the alliance had agreed space should be an operational domain, alongside air, land, sea and cyberspace but that the alliance would not deploy weapons there.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it is concerned by such a decision, which does not meet the interests of global security.