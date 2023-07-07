Open Menu

Russia's Low-Orbit Satellite Constellation To Provide Broadband Internet From 2027

Daniyal Sohail Published July 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russia is building its own constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that will start providing high-speed, low-latency internet to users from 2027, the Communications Ministry said Friday.

"The project aims to use a low Earth orbit to provide commercial broadband internet services that will be high-speed and low-latency. It will become operational in 2027," the ministry said.

Three LEO satellites were launched from the Vostochny space port in the Russian Far East as part of a pilot mission that will pave the way for Russia's own constellation of hundreds of LEO satellites delivering internet services to users in 75 countries.

"The current transmission speed is 12 Mbps and latency... is 41 milliseconds. The pilot mission does not aim for high speeds but you can stream a movie in HD format even at this speed rate," the ministry said.

Russia plans to launch a dozen missions to the LEO every year starting 2025. Each rocket will carry a payload of some 15 satellites, with more than 900 LEO satellites expected to be put into orbit by 2035.

