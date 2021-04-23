The new Russian manned spacecraft Oryol (Eagle), formerly known as the Federatsiya, will make its first flight not to the International Space Station (ISS), but to the future Russian orbital station, the head of Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The new Russian manned spacecraft Oryol (Eagle), formerly known as the Federatsiya, will make its first flight not to the International Space Station (ISS), but to the future Russian orbital station, the head of Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

In 2023, an unmanned Oryol mission to the near-Earth orbit is planned, while the spacecraft's first manned flight from the Vostochny cosmodrome is scheduled for 2025. The Oryol lunar missions are expected to start in 2028-2030.

"We are planning the launch of our new manned spacecraft Oryol in 2025. It was supposed to fly to the ISS. Yesterday I met with cosmonauts, gathered everyone. And now we are considering the possibility of changing the flight mission, that is, not flying to the ISS, but to our new Russian station," Dmitry Rogozin said.

The Oryol spacecraft was developed for deep space missions, primarily in lunar orbit, and may serve as a potential replacement for Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.