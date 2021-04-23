UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Manned Spacecraft Oryol To Make 1st Flight To National Space Station - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:03 PM

Russia's Manned Spacecraft Oryol to Make 1st Flight to National Space Station - Rogozin

The new Russian manned spacecraft Oryol (Eagle), formerly known as the Federatsiya, will make its first flight not to the International Space Station (ISS), but to the future Russian orbital station, the head of Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The new Russian manned spacecraft Oryol (Eagle), formerly known as the Federatsiya, will make its first flight not to the International Space Station (ISS), but to the future Russian orbital station, the head of Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

In 2023, an unmanned Oryol mission to the near-Earth orbit is planned, while the spacecraft's first manned flight from the Vostochny cosmodrome is scheduled for 2025. The Oryol lunar missions are expected to start in 2028-2030.

"We are planning the launch of our new manned spacecraft Oryol in 2025. It was supposed to fly to the ISS. Yesterday I met with cosmonauts, gathered everyone. And now we are considering the possibility of changing the flight mission, that is, not flying to the ISS, but to our new Russian station," Dmitry Rogozin said.

The Oryol spacecraft was developed for deep space missions, primarily in lunar orbit, and may serve as a potential replacement for Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

Related Topics

Russia Eagle May From

Recent Stories

Dubai host International Charity Art Auction suppo ..

23 minutes ago

US Offers Indonesia Undersea Assets to Help in Sea ..

5 minutes ago

SZABMU gets approval for COVID-19 vaccine ZF2001 c ..

5 minutes ago

No deal made for Senate elections, opposition lead ..

5 minutes ago

Fauci Says COVID-19 Situation in India 'Terrible' ..

8 minutes ago

Several Spanish State Agencies Hit by Cyberattacks ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.