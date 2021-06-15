MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The manufacturing of Angolan communications satellite AngoSat-2 by Russia has faced a problem due to the absence of permit for the supply of US electronics from a European contractor, the apparatus may have to be redone, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The United States does not give permit to European company Airbus to supply Russia with a payload module with relay equipment for Angolan satellite AngoSat-2 due to the presence of an American electronic component base in it," the source said.