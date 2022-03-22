Russia's Fregat upper stage successfully placed a Russian Meridian-M communications satellite into the orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia's Fregat upper stage successfully placed a Russian Meridian-M communications satellite into the orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Fregat upper stage successfully launched the Meridian-M spacecraft into the target orbit," the ministry told reporters.

A Soyuz-2.

1a carrier rocket with Fregat was launched at 15:48 Moscow time (12:48 GMT) from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. Nine minutes after the launch, the upper stage Fregat with the Meridian-M satellite separated from the rocket.

Meridian satellites are designed to ensure communication between maritime vessels and ice patrol aircraft in the Northern Sea Route on one side and coastal and ground stations on the other. The devices are also used to strengthen the capacity of satellite communication stations in the northern regions of Siberia and Russia's Far East.