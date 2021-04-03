Russia's military satellite Kosmos 2525, which was launched in 2018, has descended from orbit and broken up over the Pacific Ocean, according to US Air Force data, published at space-track.org

The spacecraft was sent to orbit by a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in March 2018.

According to US military, Kosmos 2525 entered Earth's atmosphere on April 1. The breakup occurred at about 4:43 GMT over the South Pacific Ocean.