Russia's Military Satellite Breaks Up Over Pacific Ocean - US Air Force

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:43 PM

Russia's Military Satellite Breaks Up Over Pacific Ocean - US Air Force

Russia's military satellite Kosmos 2525, which was launched in 2018, has descended from orbit and broken up over the Pacific Ocean, according to US Air Force data, published at space-track.org

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Russia's military satellite Kosmos 2525, which was launched in 2018, has descended from orbit and broken up over the Pacific Ocean, according to US Air Force data, published at space-track.org.

The spacecraft was sent to orbit by a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in March 2018.

According to US military, Kosmos 2525 entered Earth's atmosphere on April 1. The breakup occurred at about 4:43 GMT over the South Pacific Ocean.

More Stories From Technology

