MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russian mobile operator MTS and Chinese tech company Huawei on Thursday displayed the first-ever intercity holographic video conference between Moscow and St.Petersburg using 5G technology.

The video conference, carried out in 5G pilot networks using a hologram projected by a 3D laser, connected Moscow's World Trade Center with visitors of the Baltic Fleet Drama Theater in St. Peterburg's Kronstadt island during the Russian Internet Week 2019 conference. Two groups watched 3D holographic images of each other and discussed further steps needed for the advancement of digital technologies.

Eduard Lysenko, the head of Moscow's Department of Information Technology (DIT) within the Russian Interior Ministry, was among the attendees of the conference.

"Collaboration between the Russian capital and telecom companies is helping to test 5G technologies in various spheres, including health care and transport. The DIT is also planning to launch a smart technology laboratory and to help young start-ups test their solutions in the pilot zones," he said.

Lysenko also said that Moscow was set to simplify the procedures to obtain necessary permits so that operators could freely develop the 5G network infrastructure.