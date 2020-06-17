Russia's Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module will be sent to the Baikonur cosmodrome in July in the run-up to its launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2021, according to Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module will be sent to the Baikonur cosmodrome in July in the run-up to its launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2021, according to Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.

The launch of the Nauka module is expected in the spring-summer of 2021.

"The Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module is planned to be sent to the Baikonur cosmodrome in July," Sergey Kuznetsov, general designer of the Salyut Design Bureau, which is a subsidiary of the Khrunichev Center, said, as quoted on the Roscosmos website.

Last week, the testing of hermetic seals of the laboratory's hull and the docking systems was completed, and the functioning of the pneumatic-hydraulic system of the propulsion system and external hydraulic circuits was confirmed.

The construction of Nauka started in 1995. Originally, it was a ground backup of Zarya, the first ISS module. In 2004, it was decided to cut costs for the Russian segment of the ISS and to convert the backup into a full-fledged flight module. Its launch was scheduled for 2007, but has been repeatedly delayed.

Acceptance testing at Rocket and Space Corporation Energia in 2013 revealed problems in the module's propulsion system, which included a leaking fueling valve that needed to be replaced and contamination, which would require a lengthy cleaning.

The module was subsequently returned to the Khrunichev center for repairs.