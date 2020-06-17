UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Nauka Laboratory Module To Be Sent To Baikonur Cosmodrome In July - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:04 PM

Russia's Nauka Laboratory Module to Be Sent to Baikonur Cosmodrome in July - Manufacturer

Russia's Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module will be sent to the Baikonur cosmodrome in July in the run-up to its launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2021, according to Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module will be sent to the Baikonur cosmodrome in July in the run-up to its launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2021, according to Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.

The launch of the Nauka module is expected in the spring-summer of 2021.

"The Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module is planned to be sent to the Baikonur cosmodrome in July," Sergey Kuznetsov, general designer of the Salyut Design Bureau, which is a subsidiary of the Khrunichev Center, said, as quoted on the Roscosmos website.

Last week, the testing of hermetic seals of the laboratory's hull and the docking systems was completed, and the functioning of the pneumatic-hydraulic system of the propulsion system and external hydraulic circuits was confirmed.

The construction of Nauka started in 1995. Originally, it was a ground backup of Zarya, the first ISS module. In 2004, it was decided to cut costs for the Russian segment of the ISS and to convert the backup into a full-fledged flight module. Its launch was scheduled for 2007, but has been repeatedly delayed.

Acceptance testing at Rocket and Space Corporation Energia in 2013 revealed problems in the module's propulsion system, which included a leaking fueling valve that needed to be replaced and contamination, which would require a lengthy cleaning.

The module was subsequently returned to the Khrunichev center for repairs.

Related Topics

Russia July

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

6 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

6 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

1 hour ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.