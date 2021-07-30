MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The sudden activation of engines of Russia's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module at the International Space Station (ISS) was triggered by a software failure that was quickly fixed, Russia's ISS segment chief, Vladimir Solovyov, explained on Friday.

"The mechanic aspect of the docking was reliable, without any remarks registered. This resulted in the closure of both docking mechanisms: the station and the module. Due to a short-term software failure, a direct command was mistakenly executed to turn on the module's engines for withdrawal, which entailed some modification of the orientation of the complex as a whole," Solovyov said.

This was quickly fixed by engines of Russia's Zvezda module, the official recalled.

"At the moment, the station is in its normal orientation, all the ISS and multipurpose laboratory module systems are operating normally. A reliable internal power and command interface was created, as well as a power supply interface, which connected the module to the station," Solovyov concluded.