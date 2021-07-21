UrduPoint.com
Russia's Nauka Module Launched From Baikonur Cosmodrome Reaches Orbit

Daniyal Sohail 20 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 08:20 PM

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Russian Nauka ("Science") module which was launched form the Baikonur cosmodrome earlier on Wednesday reached orbit, an announcer at the cosmodrome's observation deck said.

"A separation of the module from the third stage of the launch vehicle is confirmed," the announcer said.

The module's docking with the International Space Station is expected to take place on July 29.

