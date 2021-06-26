MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) A new-generation satellite of the Russian Defense Ministry was successfully put into orbit after being launched by the Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the ministry said.

The operation was conducted as planned, it said.

This is the second launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket from Plesetsk in 2021. The previous one was successfully conducted on February 2.