Russia's New-Generation Military Satellite Successfully Put Into Orbit - Defense Ministr

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) A new-generation satellite of the Russian Defense Ministry was successfully put into orbit after being launched by the Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the ministry said.

The operation was conducted as planned, it said.

This is the second launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket from Plesetsk in 2021. The previous one was successfully conducted on February 2.

