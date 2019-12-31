UrduPoint.com
Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:43 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) A recently launched Russian-made GLONASS navigation satellite will become operational soon after the New Year holidays, the Central Research Institute for Machine Building (TsNIIMash) of the state-owned Roscosmos told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"On January 5, 2020, it is planned to put into operation the Glonass-M navigation satellite with system number 759, the successful launch of which took place on December 11 this year," a TsNIIMash representative said.

The TsNIIMash spokesperson added that a new onboard clock has been tested on the Glonass-K satellite.

"As of 00.00 [21:00 GMT] on December 31, Glonass-K number 702 was put into operation and is used for its intended purpose as part of the GLONASS orbital group," the TsNIImash said.

On Saturday, the Glonass-K 702 satellite was temporarily put in maintenance. It was launched in December 2014 and commissioned in February 2016. Another Glonass-K 701 satellite, which was launched into orbit in February 2011, has been undergoing flight tests since its launch and does not operate for its intended purpose.

At the moment, the GLONASS navigation system includes 28 satellites, 26 Glonass-M and two Glonass-K. For the global coverage of the navigation system, 24 operational satellites are needed, while there are currently only 22 operational devices.

