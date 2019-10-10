UrduPoint.com
Russia's New Resurs-P Satellites To Be Launched In 2021-22 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to launch two new Earth observation satellites Resurs-P, which will carry out tasks related to natural resources, in 2021-2022, Valery Zaichko, deputy director at navigation space systems department of Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.

"We will launch two satellites Resurs-P in 2021-2022," Zaichko told reporters at the 43nd plenary session of the board of the International Charter "Space and Major Disasters."

Three Resurs-P satellites were launched in 2013, 2014 and 2016, but only the first one is currently operational the other two have not been used due to technical failures.

The International Charter on "Space and Major Disasters" a global venture of space agencies which aims to provide a unified system of space data acquisition and delivery to those affected by natural or man-made disasters.

