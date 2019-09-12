UrduPoint.com
Russia's New Rockets To Go Toe-to-Toe With US On Launch Market - Roscosmos Head

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Soyuz-5 and Soyuz-6 rockets that Russian space agency Roscosmos is designing will successfully compete with US launch vehicles, the agency's chief, Dmitry Rogozin, said.

"These launch vehicles [will be] in high demand, able to compete on the market, they will be ready to go toe-to-toe with any American or some other manufacturer," Rogozin said in a video published by Roscosmos.

Soyuz-5 has been under development since 2016 to replace Zenit rockets. Its first launch, originally planned for 2022, was recently rescheduled for 2023.

Soyuz-5 will use RD-180 engine for its first stage instead of RD-171 like Soyuz-5.

