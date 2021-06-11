UrduPoint.com
Russia's New Standalone Space Station To Be Multifunctional - Academy Of Sciences

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

The Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS), the construction of which is scheduled to start in 2025, is intended to be built in a way that can serve all purposes, from scientific research to the assembly of spacecraft, Alexander Sergeev, the president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Friday

SUDAK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS), the construction of which is scheduled to start in 2025, is intended to be built in a way that can serve all purposes, from scientific research to the assembly of spacecraft, Alexander Sergeev, the president of the Russian academy of Sciences, said on Friday.

In mid-April, Sergeev said that Russia would have to terminate its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) project due to worn-out hardware and create its own station after 2025.

"The ISS was built in the paradigm of the 1980s and 1990s. Times have changed, there is a new vision of the functions that the station should perform.

It is not just conducting experiments. It is a service station to serve astronautics: repair aircraft that are out of order and be a hub in which individual elements of a future aircraft are launched into orbit, which will fly further into more distant space," Sergeev told reporters.

The assembly of the multifunctional service station in space will be modular and resemble a Lego constructor, according to the physicist.

Earlier this month, the chief of the Russian state space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik that there was no final decision yet on the creation of ROSS.

