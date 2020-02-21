UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Next Meteor-M Meteorological Satellite To Be Launched In August 2021 - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 2 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Russia's Next Meteor-M Meteorological Satellite to Be Launched in August 2021 - Developer

Russia's next Meteor-M meteorological satellite is expected to be launched from the Vostochny spaceport in the Far East in August 2021, a spokesman for the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Electromechanics (a Roscosmos subsidiary, which develops the satellites) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russia's next Meteor-M meteorological satellite is expected to be launched from the Vostochny spaceport in the Far East in August 2021, a spokesman for the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Electromechanics (a Roscosmos subsidiary, which develops the satellites) said on Friday.

Last week, Roscosmos confirmed to Sputnik that the launch of the Meteor-M satellite number 2-3 would be postponed from November to 2021 due to the need to conduct additional tests.

"The launch [of the Meteor-M number 2-3] is expected in August 2021," Ilya Slobodskoy said at an international conference on aviation and space insurance.

Russia currently has in orbit three Meteor-M satellites, with numbers 1, 2 and 2-2.

The target meteorological equipment of the Meteor-M number 1 is not operational, while additional scientific equipment is functioning. The predicted life of the satellite expired in 2014. The Meteor-M number 2, launched to orbit in 2014, is also operating beyond its warranty period.

The Meteor-M satellite number 2-1 was lost in 2017 after an emergency launch from the Vostochny spaceport. In December, Roscosmos said that the Meteor-M number 2-2, launched in July, had collided with a micrometeorite, after which it had changed its orbit and had lost its orientation. However, control over the satellite was restored later. Meteor-M satellites number 2-3 and 2-4 are under production.

Related Topics

Russia Slobodskoy July August November December 2017 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Depression in older adults with high BP may delay ..

1 second ago

British parliament delegation concerned over human ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Agriculture Watchdog Has No Notice of 'Want ..

4 minutes ago

Present government committed to provide employment ..

4 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide employment to youth: Mur ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 12 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched s ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.