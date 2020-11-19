MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) This year's second launch of three Gonets-M communication satellites is scheduled for the early morning of November 24, a spokesman for the operator company, Gonets Satellite System, told Sputnik.

This will be the 13th Russian space launch in 2020, including the sixth from the Plesetsk space center.

"The launch of Gonets-M satellites is scheduled for November 24 at 5:12 a.m. Moscow time," the spokesman said.

At the end of September, three Gonets-Ms were launched from Plesetsk by a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat upper stage. It was reported that the next launch of Gonets-Ms was scheduled for November.