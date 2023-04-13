UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefaction Technology

Daniyal Sohail Published April 13, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefaction Technology

Russian energy company Novatek announced on Thursday that it had patented its improved natural gas liquefaction technology intended for large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Arctic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Russian energy company Novatek announced on Thursday that it had patented its improved natural gas liquefaction technology intended for large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Arctic.�

"PAO NOVATEK ... obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary natural gas liquefaction technology called 'Arctic Cascade Modified' (ACM), which builds upon NOVATEK's patented Arctic Cascade process already implemented at the Yamal LNG project's Train 4," the company said in a statement.

The ACM liquefaction process is intended for the company's large-scale LNG projects in the Arctic with a production capacity of 3 million tonnes a year per LNG train.

The new improvements to the technology based on the company's operational experience allow for LNG production with less equipment and better energy efficiency. Besides, the underlying process design is compatible with domestically manufactured equipment.

Novatek is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company Gas Million

Recent Stories

FDA launches smart card for residential, commercia ..

FDA launches smart card for residential, commercial properties

4 minutes ago
 To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman ..

To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman PRCS

4 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's W ..

Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's Warning About Transnistria 'Pro ..

4 minutes ago
 Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

14 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

14 minutes ago
 KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establ ..

KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establish Turkish language culture c ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.