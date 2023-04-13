Russian energy company Novatek announced on Thursday that it had patented its improved natural gas liquefaction technology intended for large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Arctic

"PAO NOVATEK ... obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary natural gas liquefaction technology called 'Arctic Cascade Modified' (ACM), which builds upon NOVATEK's patented Arctic Cascade process already implemented at the Yamal LNG project's Train 4," the company said in a statement.

The ACM liquefaction process is intended for the company's large-scale LNG projects in the Arctic with a production capacity of 3 million tonnes a year per LNG train.

The new improvements to the technology based on the company's operational experience allow for LNG production with less equipment and better energy efficiency. Besides, the underlying process design is compatible with domestically manufactured equipment.

Novatek is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.