ZHUKOVSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia's NPO Lavochkin aerospace company intends to produce two more Elektro-L meteorological satellites in 2022 and 2023, senior engineer Dmitry Eromenok told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We plan to complete building Elektro-L satellites number four and five in 2022 and 2023, respectively," he said at the MAKS-2021 aviation and space show.

According to the engineer, the two satellites will already be in serial production and will be launched without extensive ground testing.

"In fact, they will require only assembly and a minimal number of tests," Eromenok added.

The first Elektro-L satellite was launched in 2011 and broke down in 2016, having been in operation less than the planned 10 years.

The second one was launched into orbit in 2015, and the third in 2019; both are functioning as intended.

The previously launched satellites will be replaced in 2025 by three Elektro-M next generation satellites.

The Elektro series of satellites provide weather updates to the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring of Russia, while the defense ministry and other state agencies do analysis of flight conditions, climate monitoring and emergencies management.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place from July 20-25 in the town of Zhukovskiy, outside Moscow. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.