The Russian Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is expected to be deorbited later on Tuesday, the return is being broadcast by the federal space agency Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Russian Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is expected to be deorbited later on Tuesday, the return is being broadcast by the Federal space agency Roscosmos.

The Russian resupply ship docked to the ISS on July 23, becoming the fifth spacecraft to reach the station via an ultrafast scheme in less than four hours. The spacecraft delivered 600 kilograms (1,322 Pounds) of fuel and gases, as well as 1.5 tonnes of other cargo � equipment for onboard control and life support systems, stuff for experiments, sanitary and hygienic supplies, clothing and medicines, standard food rations and 420 liters of water.

As shown live, the Progress MS-15 departed from the Russian module's Pirs docking compartment.

The Roscosmos spokesperson has earlier told Sputnik that the spacecraft would switch to an autonomous flight and its propulsion unit would be activated for braking at 11.

30 a.m. Moscow time (08:30 GMT). At around noon, the Progress MS-15 will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and its non-combustible structural elements will fall in the non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean.

The launch of the next Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft is planned for February 15, Progress MS-17 is expected to be launched on June 30, and Progress MS-18 will head to the ISS on October 28, 2021, according to the draft schedule.

The modified version of the cargo spacecraft, Progress M-UM, is expected to deliver the new Pritchal module to the Russian segment of the ISS in September 2021.

Last year, Russia sent two Progress MS resupply spacecraft to the ISS, in April and in July