Russia's Progress MS-12 Burns Up In Atmosphere After Undocking - Roscosmos Institute

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Russia's Progress MS-12 Burns Up in Atmosphere After Undocking - Roscosmos Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Russia's Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft, which undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) earlier on Friday, burned up as scheduled during reentry into the Earth's atmosphere, with its debris landing in the Pacific Ocean, a representative of the main research arm of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

The spacecraft was launched on July 31 from the Baikonur cosmodrome and reached the orbital outpost in a record three hours and 18 minutes. It delivered 1.2 tonnes of dry loads, more than a tonne of fuel, 420 kilograms (926 Pounds) of water and 50 kilograms of compressed gas, as well as food supplies for crew members.

"The elements of the Progress MS-12 spacecraft that did not burn [in the atmosphere] fell in a non-navigable area of the South Pacific," the representative of the Central Research Institute for Machine Building said.

The institute is Roscosmos' leading enterprise for the research, design and manufacturing in rocket and science technology and has been engaged in the development of practically all vehicles, launch vehicles, manned and unmanned spacecraft.

