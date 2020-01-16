The technical design of Russia's new super-heavy rocket for missions to the moon will most likely begin this year, possibly in March, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Russia's Progress Rocket Space Center (RCC), said on Thursday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The technical design of Russia's new super-heavy rocket for missions to the moon will most likely begin this year, possibly in March, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Russia's Progress Rocket Space Center (RCC), said on Thursday.

The preliminary design of the rocket is ready, but the technical design is needed before production of components begins.

"The technical design [of the rocket] is very likely to begin this year. ... Sometime starting from March," Baranov said.

He added that the RCC was working with Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation Energia and the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure, but that no contracts were in place and that meetings between the enterprises were scheduled for late January to early February.