UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Progress RCC To Likely Start Technical Design For Super-Heavy Rocket In 2020

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:33 PM

Russia's Progress RCC to Likely Start Technical Design for Super-Heavy Rocket in 2020

The technical design of Russia's new super-heavy rocket for missions to the moon will most likely begin this year, possibly in March, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Russia's Progress Rocket Space Center (RCC), said on Thursday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The technical design of Russia's new super-heavy rocket for missions to the moon will most likely begin this year, possibly in March, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Russia's Progress Rocket Space Center (RCC), said on Thursday.

The preliminary design of the rocket is ready, but the technical design is needed before production of components begins.

"The technical design [of the rocket] is very likely to begin this year. ... Sometime starting from March," Baranov said.

He added that the RCC was working with Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation Energia and the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure, but that no contracts were in place and that meetings between the enterprises were scheduled for late January to early February.

Related Topics

Russia Progress January February March From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Token tax default: 28 vehicles, motorcycles impoun ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) seizes ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

FNC to hold session on budget, railway regulation ..

5 minutes ago

Twelve Policemen Killed in Taliban's Attack on Che ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.