MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Russian Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft prevented the collision of the International Space Station (ISS) with space debris for the second time in a month, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"For the second time in a month, the Progress MS-22 spacecraft prevented the collision of the ISS with space debris. Today, at 14:54 Moscow time (11:54 GMT), the ship's engines turned on, worked for 135 seconds and gave an impulse of 0.3 m/s. As a result, the average altitude of the ISS orbit was 419 kilometers (260 miles) above the surface of our planet," Roscosmos said on Telegram.