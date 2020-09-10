MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia's Promobot company, the largest autonomous service robot manufacturer in Northern and Eastern Europe, is working on temperature measuring terminals that can operate without human assistance, Oleg Kivokurtsev, the company's co-founder and business development director, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are developing the Thermocontrol temperature measuring stations that are in great demand, as they allow to exclude human presence from the process of measuring visitors' temperatures at entrances," Kivokurtsev said.

The company also manufactures patrol robots that help avoid dangers of patrolling for humans.

The manufacturer added that Promobot had not yet come up with a technological solution for works in dirty places.

"Unfortunately, we do not yet have a ready-made solution, since dirt is a physical object, and we are not focusing on developing robots that interact with physical objects.

However, we are not ruling out the possibility that in the future we will have such projects, but for now, we are focusing on face and speech recognition, neural networks, artificial intelligence, voice processor, robot's voice interaction," Kivokurtsev noted.

In June, Promobot told Sputnik it had signed a contract to deliver 400 temperature measuring terminals to the United States.

The Thermocontrol terminals are equipped with a video camera, a remote thermometer and a screen. In the basic version, notifications and temperature measurement results appear on the screen. Meanwhile, the upgraded version uses a facial recognition system that can be integrated with security systems, limiting access to the building to potential virus carriers. The average capacity of a terminal is more than 300 people per hour.