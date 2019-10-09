Russia's Proton-M heavy-class carrier rocket, carrying the European Eutelsat 5 West B communications satellite and the US Mission Extension Vehicle-1 satellite refueling spacecraft, was launched from Baikonur spaceport on Wednesday, with the process being broadcast on the website of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos

According to Roscosmos, the Breeze-M upper stage, carrying the satellites, will separate from Proton-M's third stage in around 10 minutes after the launch on a suborbital trajectory.

Taking the satellites to orbit will take record-long almost 16 hours. The Eutelsat 5 West B is expected to separate from the upper stage on October 10, at 4.54 a.m. Moscow time (01:54 GMT), while the Mission Extension Vehicle-1 is expected to separate shortly after, at 5.12 a.m. Moscow time.

This is Russia's 19th space launch and the fourth Proton-M launch in 2019.

The launch was initially scheduled for September 30, but then delayed for conducting additional tests of Breeze-M's control system.

The Eutelsat 5 West B, with its launch mass totaling 2,864 kilograms (6,314 Pounds), has been produced by Airbus Defence and Space и Northrop Grumman for the Eutelsat satellite communications company. It is expected to work on the geostationary orbit for 15 years, providing telecommunications services on the territories of France, Italy and Algeria.

The Mission Extension Vehicle-1, with its launch mass totaling 2,326 kilograms, has been produced by Northrop Grumman for its subsidiary SpaceLogistics. Its lifespan is expected to reach 15 years. The spacecraft will be working on expanding the lifespan of satellites operating on the geostationary orbit. Due to being refueled by the Mission Extension Vehicle-1, the Intelsat 901 will be able to extend its mission by 5 years.

The Proton expendable launch system has been in use since 1965. Its latest model, the Proton-M, has been used since 2001.