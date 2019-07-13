The Russian Proton-M carrier rocket with the Spektr-RG space observatory on board has successfully blasted off the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Saturday after the launch had been delayed on two occasions, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said

The launch was initially scheduled for June 21 but was later delayed until July 12 and then until July 13. Earlier in the day, a Russian state commission approved the Saturday launch of the rocket.

#SpektrRG: LIFTOFF! The Proton-M launch vehicle together with the #SpektrRG astrophysics space observatory lifted off from the #Baikonur cosmodrome at 12:30 UTC," Roscosmos wrote on Twitter.