Russia's Proton-M Places Breeze-M Upper Stage With 2 Satellites Into Suborbital Trajectory

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:32 PM

Russia's Proton-M Places Breeze-M Upper Stage With 2 Satellites Into Suborbital Trajectory

Russia's Proton-M heavy-class carrier rocket, which was launched from Baikonur spaceport earlier on Wednesday, has placed its Breeze-M upper stage with the European Eutelsat 5 West B communications satellite and the US Mission Extension Vehicle-1 satellite refueling spacecraft into the suborbital trajectory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia's Proton-M heavy-class carrier rocket, which was launched from Baikonur spaceport earlier on Wednesday, has placed its Breeze-M upper stage with the European Eutelsat 5 West B communications satellite and the US Mission Extension Vehicle-1 satellite refueling spacecraft into the suborbital trajectory, with the process being broadcast on the website of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Taking the satellites to orbit will take record-long almost 16 hours. The Eutelsat 5 West B is expected to separate from the upper stage on October 10, at 4.54 a.m. Moscow time (01:54 GMT), while the Mission Extension Vehicle-1 is expected to separate shortly after, at 5.12 a.m. Moscow time.

The Eutelsat 5 West B, with its launch mass totaling 2,864 kilograms (6,314 Pounds), has been produced by Airbus Defence and Space и Northrop Grumman for the Eutelsat satellite communications company.

It is expected to work on the geostationary orbit for 15 years, providing telecommunications services on the territories of France, Italy and Algeria.

The Mission Extension Vehicle-1, with its launch mass totaling 2,326 kilograms, has been produced by Northrop Grumman for its subsidiary SpaceLogistics. Its lifespan is expected to reach 15 years. The spacecraft will be working on expanding the lifespan of satellites operating on the geostationary orbit. Due to being refueled by the Mission Extension Vehicle-1, the Intelsat 901 will be able to extend its mission by 5 years.

