Russia's Restrictions On Twitter Are Meant To Force Compliance With Legislation - Kremlin

Daniyal Sohail 55 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia's Restrictions on Twitter Are Meant to Force Compliance With Legislation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian media watchdog's restrictions on Twitter are aimed at forcing the online giant to comply with the national legislation, there is no desire to block anyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Roskomnadzor watchdog announced it was slowing down Twitter traffic speed over the social network's failure to remove illegal content. The slowdown is set to be implemented on 100 percent of mobile devices and 50 percent of stationary devices. The watchdog warned that Twitter may be blocked if it does not act in compliance with the law.

"No one wants to block anyone, but measures aimed at forcing companies to comply with our laws are absolutely sound," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment on the restrictions.

More Stories From Technology

