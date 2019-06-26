UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rocket Engine Manufacturer Sends 3 RD-180 Engines To US - Press Release

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:07 PM

Russia's Rocket Engine Manufacturer Sends 3 RD-180 Engines to US - Press Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia's Energomash rocket engine manufacturer has sent three RD-180 rocket engines to the United States where they will be used in Atlas V launch vehicles, the enterprise said in a press release on Wednesday,

"In accordance with its contractual obligations, Energomash NPO sent on June 25 three RD-180 engines to the Unites States," the press release said.

According to the enterprise, Washington has bought over 100 RD-180 engines so far, with the first engine having been exported to the country in 1999. Over 80 US Atlas III and Atlas V spacecraft have already been launched with the use of Russian engines.

In order to lower Washington's reliance on Russian engines, the US Congress had attempted to strictly limit future purchases of RD-180 as part of economic sanctions against Moscow, with a a law requiring the United States to develop a domestically produced next-generation rocket propulsion system by 2019 having been passed. However, in 2015, the ban was canceled and the following year, the US Senate decided to continue purchasing Russian RD-180 rocket engines for launches into space.

